Madhya Pradesh: Lukewarm response to Dhok Padwa festival in Mhow

The famous Dhok Padwa festival was not celebrated with the usual fun and fervour this year. Like all aspects of life, the coronavirus pandemic has left its impact on Padwa too.

Earlier, a large number of people were seen on each lane, bylane and thoroughfare dressed in their traditional attire and the roads used to remain congested.

This year, the roads and thoroughfares wore a deserted look. However, Usha Thakur, minister for culture and tourism arrived at Mhow around 11.30 am and walked on every prominent road of the town while greeting the people living on both sides.

She held a microphone and was constantly appealing to the people to wear masks and maintain safety protocols issued by the government.