Madhya Pradesh: Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 8

Bhopal: After a long gap, Raj Bhavan reported two coronavirus positive cases on Monday. Vindhyachal Bhavan reported one positive case. In June, the family members of governor house staff and security had tested positive for the virus. Tehsildar Devendra Chaudhary said those who tested positive are employed in security wing in Raj Bhavan.

Besides, Bhim Nagar reported 10 positive cases in same family on Monday. It has become a hot spot, which has put administration on toes.

Parmali Mills reported three positive cases. Chirayu Medical College and Hospital registered nine positive cases. Gandhi Medical College recorded four positive cases including a doctor. Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital reported one positive case.

Sheetal Heights (Kolar) recorded six positive cases in same family. Omega Industries Private Limited reported three positive cases. Bairagarh reported five positive cases while three of them were identified from Sarafa Bazar (Bairagarh).

Khajuri Kalan reported two positive cases. Minal Residency reported five positive cases. Dev Lok Farm House (Pradhan Urban Life Apartment), Arera Colony reported three positive cases in the same family.

Judge Colony (Idgah Hills) and Vindhyachal Bhavan reported one positive case each. Akriti Garden (Nehru Nagar) reported two positive cases. Raksha Vihar reported five positive cases. Shakti Nagar and Saket Nagar reported two positive cases each. Sagar Golden Farm, Katara Hills reported three positive cases in same family. Sagar Avenue (Ayodhya By-pass) reported two positive cases.