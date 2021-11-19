Madhya Pradesh: Kid photographers’ works displayed on eve of World Children’s Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day photo exhibition, Mandal, was inaugurated at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University on Friday on eve of World Children’s Day.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang attended the event as the chief guest. Sixty photogtaphs clicked by six youngsters were displayed at the exhibition. Two photographers from Jhabua and four from Dhar have clicked the pictures.

The exhibition was organised to promote talent of children ahead of World Children’ Day. The university building was lit in blue light and blue balloons were released as per the recommendation from UNICEF to ‘Go Blue’.

Sarang said in his address, “Children determine the future of the society and build the country. Therefore, children have to be provided with a healthy environment and necessary resources. Lord Shri Krishna had shown his leadership skills since childhood.”

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh chief Margaret Gwada said, “On the 75th anniversary of UNICEF, we want to see a bright future for children. Pictures are a more powerful medium of expression than words and children have made excellent use of this medium.”

