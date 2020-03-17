Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath’s focus was only on Chhindwara, allege rebel Congress MLAs

BHOPAL: Amidst allegations that 16 legislators of the Scindia faction were kept in captivity in Bengaluru, those MLAs held a press conference on Tuesday.

They openly criticised Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Sixteen legislators and six former ministers said the focus of the government was only on Chhindwara.

Only issues related to Chhindwara figured in each cabinet meeting, they said, adding, Nath’s approach about development work in their constituencies was not desirable.

During the past 15 months, Nath did not listen to them even for 15 minutes, they alleged.

All the legislators alleged that Nath told them to go even before listening to them.

They said that nobody had kept them in captivity in Bengaluru, and that they decided to leave the Congress and House membership on their own.

They are planning to join the BJP, the legislators said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is their leader, and they are ready to return to Bhopal, but under the CRPF security, the legislators said.

The rebel MLAs also said if Scindia could be attacked, they too could face such problems.

The rebel MLAs said more than 20 Congress legislators were in touch with them, and they would soon come in the open.

Legislator Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon said that dynasts were ruling the roost in the Congress, and that the government was running a racket.

Another legislator Hardeep Singh Dang said the Congress accused them of entering into a deal with the BJP, but the government should conduct a raid in their residences.

Former minister Tulsi Silawat said the government was listening to the officers. Similarly, Bisahulal Singh said their voice was not heard.

Another former minister Imarti Devi said projects worth Rs 13,000 crore were sanctioned for Chhindwara, but Nath had no time to have an interaction with the ministers.