Madhya Pradesh: Jihad will not be permitted in the name of love at any cost, necessary legal provisions will be made against it, says CM

BHOPAL: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hinted towards legal provisions against ‘Love Jihad’, saying that no one will be permitted to indulge in Love Jihad and fundamentalism in the state.

After BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, a third state Madhya Pradesh, which too is ruled by the saffron party, has hinted about a law against ‘Love Jihad’. The announcement assumes more significance, particularly as it came on the eve of the crucial 28 assembly by-elections in the state.

“Love ke naam par jihad ki anumati kisi bhi keemat pe nahi hogi aur uske liye Madhya Pradesh bhi jaroori kanooni pravdhan karega (Jihad will not be permitted in the name of love at any cost in the state. Necessary legal provisions will be made against Love Jihad),” announced Chouhan , while talking to media here on Monday evening. The Chief Minister was replying to the queries of the scribes whether a full-fledged law against Love Jihad will be framed in MP as hinted by two other Hindi heartland states, UP and Haryana.

“They (UP and Haryana) are also contemplating legal provisions and we’re also considering appropriate legal provisions against the nefarious practice,” said Chouhan.

He further added “Koi bhi ye harqat (Love Jihad) karega toh theek kar diya jaayega..kattarwad failane aur love ke naam par jihad ki anumati nahi hogi (no one will be permitted to indulge in Love Jihad and fundamentalism)”.

Importantly, the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also hinted towards legal provisions against ‘Love Jihad’ on Sunday, a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had dropped enough hits about formulating a law against ‘Love Jihad.’