Madhya Pradesh: Jaya Kishori Advises Politicians To Adopt 'Krishna-Like Politics', Speaks On UCC & More

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After Pandit Pradip Mishra, another famous religious storyteller, Jaya Kishori has spoken openly about Uniform Civil Code (UCC), in Gwalior on Monday.

When asked if the UCC should be implemented, she said, "Anything which benefits the country must be done."

On mixing religion in politics, while giving the lesson of Rajdharma, she said, “If there is religious politics it should be like Shri Krishna. If you play Krishna-like politics, you will win, but if politics like Duryodhan is done, then defeat is certain.”

On the question of entering politics, she said that he has absolutely no intention of joining politics.

On Politicians' Leaders

On the questions of the media that people associated with political parties take shelter of saints to save their power and gain power, she said if someone with good thinking goes to saints there is nothing wrong in that, whether he is a businessman or an ordinary person or a saint, there is nothing wrong in connecting with someone with a good heart and with a good thought.

Jaya Kishori Started Story-Telling At The Age Of 6 Years

On the question of story-teller Jaya Kishori's inclination towards religion and inspiration at the age of just 6 years, she said that from the age of 6 years I used to sing religious hymns and have been doing Katha since the age of 12-13 years. She is inclined towards religion and spirituality only after listening to the stories of Shri Krishna and Lord Shri Ram. She said that from a very young age her curiosity towards God increased and it was her attachment with God that people are listening to her stories today.

Dignity Should Be Maintained

On the other hand, on the controversy over the misrepresentation of the characters of Ramayana in the film Adipurush and the dialogue, Jaya Kishori said “How the film passed is a matter of the government and only the government knows, but I would like to say that you should have knowledge about what you are watching, especially children should be given information about religious books and spirituality from a young age, children should be told about religion and literature from childhood. All I want to say is, whether it is any movie, dignity should be maintained. People have faith in Ram and Ramayana, which should be taken care of.”