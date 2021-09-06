Madhya Pradesh: Irregularities in Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Income tax payer farmers are sought to return the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Jabalpur.

After the investigation of the income tax department, it came into light that crores of rupees have been sent in the accounts of ineligible farmers.

A notice has been sent to 1621 farmers in Jabalpur in this regard. The administration has to recover about Rs 1.34 crores from the ineligible beneficiaries.

Notably, in order to strengthen the economic condition of the farmers, the central government started the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Initially, the government has sent money to the account of every farmer to ensure that everyone could get the benefit of the scheme.

But later it came to notice that the farmers who are income tax payers are getting the benefit of this scheme. These farmers have been given notice to return the beneficiary amount.

According to officials, there are a total 1,84,000 beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Jabalpur district. An amount of Rs 6,000 is deposited in the accounts of farmers in a year under this scheme.

The eligibility of the scheme was that such farmers who have land about 5 acres and they are not income tax payers. But many farmers of the district are included in the list of income tax payers. Under the scheme, an amount of more than Rs 1.34 crores has been deposited in the accounts of those farmers. Now the officials have started proceedings to recover those amounts.

