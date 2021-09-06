Madhya Pradesh: Man commits suicide after wife refuses to show son on video call in Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Upset after his wife refused to show the face of his on over a video call, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Seoni district, sources said on Monday.

The man has been identified as Dinesh Sanodiya, a resident of Chandauli Kala under Badol police station of the district.

According to sources, Dinesh, who was reportedly an alcohol addict, used to beat up his wife. Therefore, his wife went to her parents’ place and refused to return.

Dinesh, who was constantly trying to convince his wife and was requesting her to return, made a video call to her on September 3. When his wife refused to talk to him as he was reportedly in an inebriated state, he asked his wife to show the face of the son.

Sources said that his wife hanged off the video call and also switched off her mobile phone as Dinesh was constantly making calls.

Dinesh later went to his room and locked himself. When he didn’t come out, his family members went to check on him and found him hanging.

“Primary investigation suggests that he was upset as his wife didn’t show the face of his son. According to his mother, he was in an inebriated state. These two might be the reasons behind his extreme steps,” said a police officer.

The officer further said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:54 AM IST