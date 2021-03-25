Madhya Pradesh: Income loss top concern for rural communities post Covid lockdown: Study

New Delhi/Bhopal: Loss of income and livelihood are among the top concerns for rural communities struggling to cope with effects of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study conducted across 10 states.

The study conducted by Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) and IIMPACT, an NGO, is based on a survey conducted in over 4800 household in over 900 villages in Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

According to the study titled "Emerging Challenges in the post-COVID context", the loss of income and livelihoods, availability of food and drinking water, and impact on children's education have emerged as the top immediate concerns of communities in Rural India during the pandemic and lockdown phase of 2020.

"While only 17 per cent could retain their job or primary source of income during the lockdown, 96 per cent of households surveyed have not been able to build resilience for sustenance beyond 4 months. At least 15 per cent of the households identified reverse migration as one of the key issues that are likely to disrupt the socio-economic fabric," the study said.

"Out of every 10 households, four households were unable to sustain themselves even for a month without external support and almost every 3rd graduate from the rural communities in these states worked as domestic help, daily wage labour/migrant labour," it added.