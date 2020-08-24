Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rain batters state, 3 percent above normal rainfall recorded

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 3 per cent above normal rainfall. Similarly, Bhopal has recorded 25 per cent above normal rainfall so far. The incessant rain has lead to the opening of many dam gates.

State recorded 717 mm rainfall while normal rainfall is 699.4 mm so it is 3 per cent more than normal. Similarly, state capital has recorded 908 mm while normal rainfall is 725.8mm. It comes to be 25 per cent. Indore has recorded 819 mm rainfall while normal rainfall is 597.5mm and it comes to be 37 per cent more than normal.

Many places recorded rainfall in last 24 hours. Sailana recorded 11cm while Itarsi recorded 7cm. Javad, Thandla, Petlawad and Jhabua recorded 6cm each. Piploda and Manpur recorded 5cm each. Ratlam recorded 4cm rainfall in last 24 hours. Malthore, Mehgaon, Anuppur recorded 3cm each.

Monsoon is likely to be more active after August 26 as new system is being formed over Bay of Bengal and it will move toward Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. For the last week, the state has received rainfall in two phases. In the first phase, only eastern parts of the state had recorded rain while in the second phase which had lasted for three days, western parts received more rainfall in comparison to eastern parts of the state. Bhopal’s situation improved just because of rainfall of the last three days.

According to the meteorological department, monsoon will be active after a couple of days in Madhya Pradesh when the system which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, moves toward Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.