Madhya Pradesh: Husband Beheads Wife After She Accuses Him Of Extra-Marital Affair

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beheaded his wife with an axe over frequent fights, where she accused him of infidelity, in Khairi Mohalla on Friday. The accused attacked his wife when she was asleep, in front of their children. The accused husband Kamlesh Chaudhary is on run. Police have launched search to nab him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police swiftly reached the scene and initiated the necessary legal proceedings.

The body of the victim, identified as Rekha Chaudhary, was seized for further investigation. A post-mortem examination is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple had been involved in frequent disputes over Kamlesh's character, which escalated over time. These ongoing altercations reportedly culminated in the brutal act.

The incident took place when Rekha was asleep at home, and Kamlesh allegedly attacked her with an axe in front of their children.

The accused husband fled the scene immediately after the act. The police are actively pursuing leads and collaborating with neighboring police stations to apprehend Kamlesh Chaudhary.

