Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks details of medical facilities available for poor in state

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the state government about the health facilities available for the poor in the state, said MPHRC officials on Wednesday. The commission has taken cognisance in two different cases.

In current week, a media report stated that Mangal, a tribal, is struggling to get treatment for his two- and-a-half-year-old daughter. He is a resident of Charawar village in Vidisha district.

According to doctors, the girl was born with a hole in intestine. The doctors asked Mangal to bring her daughter to hospital when she is two-and-half-years old for the surgery.

As Managal didn’t have money, he asked district administration to help. The commission has asked the health department officials and also to the chief medical and health officer Vidisha to prepare a detailed report on the issue.

The commission has asked to present details about the medical facilities given to poor people and arrangements made in special cases. The other case related to overcrowded public transport vehicles in Jhabua district. The commission has asked state transport department to prepare report in three weeks.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:13 PM IST