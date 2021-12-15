e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks details of medical facilities available for poor in state

Mangal, a tribal, is struggling to get treatment for his two- and-a-half-year-old daughter.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the state government about the health facilities available for the poor in the state, said MPHRC officials on Wednesday. The commission has taken cognisance in two different cases.

In current week, a media report stated that Mangal, a tribal, is struggling to get treatment for his two- and-a-half-year-old daughter. He is a resident of Charawar village in Vidisha district.

According to doctors, the girl was born with a hole in intestine. The doctors asked Mangal to bring her daughter to hospital when she is two-and-half-years old for the surgery.

As Managal didn’t have money, he asked district administration to help. The commission has asked the health department officials and also to the chief medical and health officer Vidisha to prepare a detailed report on the issue.

The commission has asked to present details about the medical facilities given to poor people and arrangements made in special cases. The other case related to overcrowded public transport vehicles in Jhabua district. The commission has asked state transport department to prepare report in three weeks.

ALSO READ

Uttar Pradesh: Photos of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath on free salt, dal packets distributed to poor Uttar Pradesh: Photos of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath on free salt, dal packets distributed to poor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:13 PM IST
Advertisement