Madhya Pradesh: Hindu, Muslim bodies condemn incident in Balajipuram incident

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): Various organisations protested against an incident in which a band of goons have recently created a ruckus at Balajipuram temple in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Tehsildar on Wednesday, they demanded strict action against those who were caught for creating chaos in the temple.

Those goons belonged to the Muslim community. Therefore, the Muslims, along with Hindu organisation, also criticised the incident and demanded action against the miscreants.

Balajipuram temple is one of the five most important religious places in the country the incident has hurt the sentiments of both communities, the members of the organisations said.

They further said that the administration should inquire into the background of those people and take action against them.

They said that those youths may have had links with some organisations which want to create lawlessness in the country.

The Muslim organisations also reached the Tehsil office and submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar demanding stern action against those who were involved in the incident at Balajipuram temple.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:11 AM IST