Madhya Pradesh: High Court seeks government reply on its policy for cops who died fighting COVID-19

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has sought a reply from the state government about what it has done for the policemen who died fighting the corona pandemic.

Hearing a petition filed by advocate Ehtesham Hashmi, the double of chief justice Mohammed Rafiq and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla has issued notice to the state government and has asked to file a reply in four weeks. The next hearing in the petition has been scheduled on September 21.

The petitioner, in his petition, claimed that 152 policemen have lost their lives while fighting the pandemic, but only seven policemen were given benefit of the government’s schemes. The petitioner claimed that the state government, considering policemen as front line workers, had announced that Rs 50 lakh would be given to the dependents of those policemen, who died fighting coronavirus.

The petitioner informed the court that 40 police died in the first wave and over 112 police personnel died in the second wave due to COVID-19. But, the government records revealed that only seven police personnel were given benefits under ‘COVID-19 Youdhya Schemes’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:28 PM IST