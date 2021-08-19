Jabalpur: 7-year-old boy dies in freak accident

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak accident, a 7-year-old boy died while playing with a scarf in Jabalpur late on Wednesday evening.

The scarf, he was playing with, reportedly got wrapped around his neck and he got strangulated.

The incident took place at Baba Tola under Hanumantal police station of the district.

According to information, the boy identified as Piyush Choudhary was playing with a scarf at his house. The family members were busy with the others. They suddenly spotted Piyush hanging from the scarf. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. He was only son of his parents.

In charge of Hanumantal police station, Umesh Golhani said a case has been registered and investigation is on. “Prima facie it seems to be an accident. The boy was playing and accidentally the scarf got wrapped around her neck and he got strangulated. No injuries have been found on his body. Therefore, it seems to be a freak accident,” he said.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:57 AM IST