Madhya Pradesh: High Court premises back in life after four months as physical hearing begins

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The high court premises were back in life after four months on Monday when it reopened.

The high court benches in Indore and Gwalior also began to work along with its main bench.

As a result, physical hearing of cases which was stopped because of the corona pandemic has begun.

According to a few law years, there will be virtual hearing, too.

The decision to start physical hearing was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq on August 2.

The high court has also issued guidelines for physical hearing. According to the guidelines, more than ten people will not be allowed in the courtroom.

The court has also exempted the lawyers and litigants of above 65 years from physically appearing in the court.

Besides that, each lawyer and each litigant should have at least one dose of vaccine otherwise lawyers or litigants will not be allowed in the courtroom.

The committee that decided to start physical hearing of cases will meet again on August 27 and review the situation, says Manish Tiwari, a member of the State Bar Council.