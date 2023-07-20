Madhya Pradesh: Health Wellness Centre Gets Certificate From NQAS

Representative image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jamalpur health centre of Lalitpur has bagged a national certificate from National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) on Tuesday. It has now emerged as Lalitpur's first National Certified Center. The National Quality Assurance Standard certification programme is run to ensure standardization of the services which is provided at the Health Wellness Centre, official sources said.

This center has got 87 percent marks in the evaluation condcuted by the Government of India

District Magistrate of Lalitpur, Alok Singh has launched a campaign to construct 15 centers of the district national level in the first phase, under which Health Wellness Center Jamalpur was selected. Singh said that he continuously supervised the center by handing over the points of interdepartmental coordination with the help of the administration and the points related to health care to the Chief Medical Officer, which is the reason why the town rose to success in the national evaluation. The evaluation was done by the team of government of India on June 26.

District Magistrate said that this achievement is very special in many ways, this is the first Health Wellness Center in the district which has been brought up to the national level standard. We have made such a plan that with this initiative, selected hospitals and 15 health wellness centers of the district will be included in this competition, so that a comprehensive change can be seen in the health care system of the district.

