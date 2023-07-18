 Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

The applicants who are seeking legal aid can get themselves registered at the CSC for free.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The e-court and tele-law services are available at all the Common service centres (CSCs) of Lalitpur, officials of the department of justice said on Monday. The officials said that the initiative to provide the services has been taken under the project “Tele-law”, an initiative by the Indian government and the National legal services authority, based in New Delhi.

Official sources said that the initiative has been roped in to provide legal aid to the persons residing in the remote districts, towns and villages of every Indian state. The applicants who are seeking legal aid can get themselves registered at the CSC for free. A slew of legal services is provided under the same, such as legal advice about dowry issues, family issues, domestic violence and compensation.

Apart from this, legal aid is also provided in cases such as sexual harassment of women at work places, lewd gestures and comments made on them, land disputes, provision of salaries, land lease cases, maternity benefits, curbing of post-natal techniques after the delivery of the baby, curtailing child marriages, protection of children from sexual offences, registering of police complaints and First Information Reports (FIRs) and atrocities against SC/ST community persons.

Read Also
MP: Lalitpur DM Issues Advisories In Wake Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderclap Warning For District
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore

Bhopal: 2-day Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Ends With Play

Bhopal: 2-day Yuva Anunad Natya Samaroh Ends With Play

Madhya Pradesh: PS Teaches Mathematics As Part Of School Chale Hum

Madhya Pradesh: PS Teaches Mathematics As Part Of School Chale Hum

Madhya Pradesh: Paver Blocks Start Peeling Off Road, Contractor Gets Notice

Madhya Pradesh: Paver Blocks Start Peeling Off Road, Contractor Gets Notice