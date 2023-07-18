Madhya Pradesh: E-Court, Tele-Law Services Available At All Common Service Centres Of Lalitpur

Representative image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The e-court and tele-law services are available at all the Common service centres (CSCs) of Lalitpur, officials of the department of justice said on Monday. The officials said that the initiative to provide the services has been taken under the project “Tele-law”, an initiative by the Indian government and the National legal services authority, based in New Delhi.

Official sources said that the initiative has been roped in to provide legal aid to the persons residing in the remote districts, towns and villages of every Indian state. The applicants who are seeking legal aid can get themselves registered at the CSC for free. A slew of legal services is provided under the same, such as legal advice about dowry issues, family issues, domestic violence and compensation.

Apart from this, legal aid is also provided in cases such as sexual harassment of women at work places, lewd gestures and comments made on them, land disputes, provision of salaries, land lease cases, maternity benefits, curbing of post-natal techniques after the delivery of the baby, curtailing child marriages, protection of children from sexual offences, registering of police complaints and First Information Reports (FIRs) and atrocities against SC/ST community persons.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)