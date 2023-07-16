MP: Lalitpur DM Issues Advisories In Wake Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderclap Warning For District | FP Photo

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): The district magistrate (DM) of Lalitpur, Alok Singh has issued advisories for the district in wake of heavy rainfalls prone to lash Lalitpur soon.

According to Singh, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfalls, storm and thunderclap, which will possibly hit Lalitpur anytime soon.

The advisories issued by DM Singh include covering the eyes properly, whenever one encounters sand or dust storms outdoors. He has recommended to wear a mask and put on goggles to safeguard eyes.

Further in the advisories, he has suggested that an individual finds a safe place for himself/herself, if they are stuck somewhere during a storm. He also warned not to stand close to windows, in case of lightning.

Thereafter, Singh has suggested that if a person is inside a four-wheeler, he/she must park it at a safe place and must close the doors, as well as the windows of the vehicle to ensure complete safety.

No radio must be played inside the vehicle, until the storm subsides, he further said. At last, he has apprised of the disaster helpline numbers; 05176-272700, 272613, 272392 and 9454416374, if one is affected by any natural calamity.

