 Madhya Pradesh: Bhutta Dishes Are Here To Give Real Monsoon Maza
Madhya Pradesh: Bhutta Dishes Are Here To Give Real Monsoon Maza

So, enjoy pitter-patter raindrops with corn-made fares.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Bhutte ki Kachori | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon and corn (Bhutta) have special ties with Bhopal. This is the time when various recipes of corn – Bhutte ka Kees, Bhutte ki Kachori, Bhutte ki Tikki, Bhutte ki Pulao with Masala, and Bhutte ka soup and Bhutte ke Pakode – sell in the city.

The list is so long that your mouth may water by the time it finishes. Most of these varieties are found at Number 10 Market in Bhopal.

Street food outlets also sell many such dishes, like corn Paratha and corn Momos.

Nevertheless, the most popular of them is Bhutte ka Kees. It is made of grated corn kernels which are cooked with spices, milk and ghee.

Bhutte ke Pakode

Bhutte ke Pakode |

It is often garnished with grated coconut, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to zinger up your tang.

Still, nothing can match Bhutte ki Kachori. It is a deep-fried pastry filled with a mixture of corn, spices, and sometimes Paneer. From outside, it is crispy. And from inside, it is spongy.

A piece of such a hot Kachori inside your mouth may give you the real monsoon maza.

Then who can forget Bhutte ki Tikki, a corn patty, made of mashed corn kernels mixed with spices and herbs. These patties are then fried golden brown. They are served hot with mint chutney or tamarind chutney.

Bhutte ka Soup

Bhutte ka Soup |

Bhutte ki Pulao is another mouth-watering fare made of corn kernels, aromatic spices and vegetables. It can be consumed with Raita.

Soup made of corn is another mouth-watering recipe. It is made of corn kernels, milk, and mild spices.

It is a popular appetizer. Many restaurants in the city serve it. The soup is often garnished with fresh herbs and a drizzle of cream.

Bhutte ke Pakode are prepared with corn kernels dipped in Besan (gram powder) and spices. Then they are fried till they become crispy. They are served hot with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

Bhutte ki Tikki

Bhutte ki Tikki |

