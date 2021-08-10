Madhya Pradesh: HC postpones MP Civil judge main examination to Aug 28 & 29 over six erroneous questions

BHOPAL: Admitting six questions incorrect in MP Civil judges Examination-2019, the Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur on Tuesday postponed its main examinations and slated it for August 28 and 29. Earlier the exams were scheduled for August 13 and 14. The preliminary exam was held on March 20.

Besides, a fresh list of 255 selected candidates (additional) has been published by the Registrar, Exam Cell, Madhya Pradesh High Court on August 9, in pursuance and compliance of the final order dated July 14, 2021 passed by the Divisional Bench of MP High Court.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “High Court had constituted a two-member committee which looked into all the challenges raised against the Final Answer key in the petitions and subsequently accepted challenges with respect to 6 questions, hence modifying them into the correct options.”

He said, “Significantly, the Exam Cell has also postponed the examinations in order to accommodate newly inducted students for the purpose of required documents submission and thus have shifted ahead the earlier dates of mains examination from August 13 and 14, to August 28 and 29, 2021. This modification has led to the inclusion of 255 new candidates who have now been made eligible to appear for the mains examination scheduled to take place towards the end of this month”.

The advocate further said that more than 65 judicial aspirants had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking its intervention in mending the flawed final answer key and consequently reassessing the merit list in order to include students who lost to qualify owing to manifestly wrong answers as per the final key. As per the writ petition, the final answer key was objected to which, in the most palpable manner, erroneously marks answers of 11 questions wrongly, said Prashant Manchanda.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:41 PM IST