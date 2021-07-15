Bhopal: Two retired judges to examine the correctness of answer key of MP Civil Judge-2019 exam

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has constituted a two-member committee of retired Supreme Court judges to examine the†correctness of the model answer key of†preliminary round of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Exam, 2019.

Sixty-five candidates, who appeared for the exam had challenged the results of the preliminary exam declared in May 2021.

The committee has to submit its report within two weeks. The Bench of Justices Prakash Shrivastava and Vishal Dhagat passed the order on a plea moved by over sixty-five candidates, who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Exam 2019 challenging the results of the prelim declared in May 2021.

Committee comprises Justice (Retd.) KK Trivedi and††Justice (Retd.) CV Sirpurkar. The committee has been directed to submit its proposal to revise the model answer key, if needed, to the Examination Committee of the High Court two weeks after it receives petitions on the issue from aggrieved candidates.

Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, ìAround 11 questions were controversial and so the High Court has constituted a two members committee.î

ìThe Examination Committee is to include candidates who secured more marks than the last candidate originally allowed appearing in the main examination. The candidates selected in the first list will not be excluded. Rather, in addition to them, newly included candidates will also be permitted to appear in the main written examination,î he further said.

The plea filed through Manchanda sought the re-computation of marks after correcting the flawed answer key and also prayed for reassessing the merit list.

It was the petitioners' argument that the answer key published in March 2021 was accurate. However, in the revised final answer key published in May 2021, the authorities modified the answers and assigned wrong responses. The petitioners alleged that they were unfairly excluded from the list of successful candidates after modification of answers and deletion of correct answers led to a flawed answer key.