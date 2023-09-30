Madhya Pradesh: Harda Will Be 100 Percent Irrigated District |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Harda district of Madhya Pradesh is going to become 100 percent irrigated district. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation and dedicated and foundation laid for 122 works valuing at Rs 4 thousand 459 crore 62 lakh.

Morand and Ganjal Dam Project worth Rs 3 thousand 517 crore and Shaheed Ilapsingh Micro Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 720 crore at the Kisan Sammelan in Harda. Morand Ganjal Irrigation Project will benefit 73 thousand 920 farmers of 201 villages of Harda, Narmadanuram and Khandwa and 64 thousand 111 hectares will be irrigated.

Shaheed Ilaap Singh Project will benefit 118 villages of Harda district and 26 thousand 898 hectares will be irrigated totalling 91,100 hectares in 319 villages. Chouhan was addressing the Kisan Sammelan in Harda.

Chouhan performed the bhoomi pujan of 42 roads and culverts costing Rs 266 crore and 22 rural roads and culverts costing Rs 44 crore. The Chief Minister dedicated 28 development works completed at a cost of Rs 11 crore 65 lakh, 12 tap water supply schemes completed at a cost of Rs 9 crore 29 crore and 16 works of Panchayat and rural development at a cost of Rs 2 crore 40 lakh in Harda.

Chouhan laid the foundation of 25 new works of Timarni Assembly, which include 4 roads, 7 new Anganwadi buildings and 13 other works to be built at a cost of more than Rs 26 crore. Chouhan also dedicated a college building built at a cost of Rs 33 lakh, tap water supply scheme built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, Anganwadi building and roadways in village Sultanpur.

Handiya to be named Nabhipatnam

Chouhan said that on the resolution of Panchayat, Handia will be renamed as Nabhipatnam. Development works costing about Rs 5 crore will be carried out in the 5 new wards added in Harda.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, MP Durgadas Uike, local MLAs, representatives of urban bodies and Panchayats were specially present in the programme. Chouhan released a booklet titled ‘Apna Kamal’ and also distributed benefits under various schemes.

No shortage of funds for public good

The Chief Minister Chouhan said that today a new history has been created on the land of Harda. A dream has come true. Harda is going to be a 100 percent irrigated district. The state government has made every effort for development and public welfare works. It has spearheaded a campaign to change the lives of people through roads, bridges, culverts, schools, hospitals, CM Rise School and ITI.

Loans are being provided to the farmers at zero percent interest. To free the farmers from debt, an interest of Rs. 2 thousand 200 crores was paid by the government. Under the Crop Insurance Scheme, insurance claims worth more than Rs 20 thousand crores were paid by the state government to the farmers.

In the last 3 years, benefits worth Rs 2 lakh 84 thousand crore have been transferred to the accounts of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a provision to release Rs 6 thousand as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Similarly, In the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, a provision has been made to provide Rs 6 thousand to the farmers.

Efforts for changing lives of the poor

The Chief Minister Chouhan said that all schemes of Prime Minister Modi are being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Persons left out in PM Awas and Awas Plus will be provided houses under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. No poor person will remain deprived of a house and residential land patta.

As many as 3 crore 61 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued for health facilities. The CM Rise Schools are being built to provide better education to the students. In order to provide better facilities to the children of poor and farmers than private schools, there are arrangements to provide laboratories, libraries, play grounds, smart classes, transportation facilities etc. in these schools.

With the aim of developing healthy competition among the students, arrangements were made to provide bicycles, laptops and scooters. If meritorious students take admission in medical and engineering colleges, their fees will be paid by the state government.

Addressing Even Small Problems

The Chief Minister Chouhan said that the government is committed to solving even the smallest problems of the people. The result of this is that LPG gas cylinder is being made available for Rs 450. The government has made arrangements to pay huge electricity bills. For the convenience of women, tap water is being provided to every house under the Jal-Jeevan Mission.

Ladli Bahna Yojana has been implemented so that women can spend money as per their need and wish. Under the scheme, the amount of Rs 1000 per month has been increased to Rs 1250, it will be increased to Rs 3000. Ladli Bahna Yojana has increased the self-esteem and self-reliance of women.

CM Chouhan has fulfilled all the expectations of Harda district

Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said that Chief Minister Chouhan has fulfilled all the expectations of Harda district. Today, by performing bhoomi pujan of all the roads and bridges that were to be built in the district, we have paved the way for the progress of Harda.

Chief Minister Chouhan distributed benefits to Shri Pankaj Sharma, Devendra Unhale, Ankit Jat, Ashutosh and Sandeep Gurjar in the programme. A replica of Riddhanath temple of Handia was presented to Chief Minister Chouhan as a memento.

