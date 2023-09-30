Bhopal Air Show 2023: Skies Roar, Crowd Cheers As Majestic Chinook, Tejas Perform Aerial Stunts (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The skies of Bhopal roared on Saturday morning as IAF Boeing CH-47 Chinook flew past over city's Upper Lake, marking the beginning of the much-awaited Air Show on the occasion of 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The entire Boat Club was packed as spectators gathered to enjoy the aerial acrobats by advanced combative planes like Sukhoi-30.

The majestic fleet consists of Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, helicopters Chinook, Mi-17 V5, Chetak, ALH and transport aircraft C130 and IL-78.

The grand Air Show will witness thrilling performances by-- Suryakiran Aerobatic team, Sarang helicopter display team and Akash Ganga team.

The teams performed stunts like-- climbing turn, low pass and loop, barrel low and turns. The choppers flaunted at a height of nearly 300 feet, while the transport planes and fighter jets flew at 800 feet.

#Bhopal skies roar as Boeing CH-47 Chinook marks the beginning of the majestic #AirShow on the occasion of 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force on Saturday morning.#MadhyaPradesh #madhyapradeshnews #airshow2023 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/62EGASCQAH — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2023

VIP Road Barricaded As Excited Crowd Gather For Air Show

Thousands of citizens, who could not get hands on the limited passes for the show, thronged VIP Road to watch the aerial acrobats, with their friends and family. The entire VIP Road was barricaded and traffic remain disrupted. The crowd was seen pointing their mobile phones and tablets towards the sky, recording videos as the aircrafts put up an amazing show.

Vehicles of only dignitaries allowed at Lake View Road

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the event.

Vehicles of only dignitaries, including ministers, Air Force officers, were at the Lake View Road and general public were instructed to park their vehicles near Bharat Bhavan, Shyamala Hills Police Station and Polytechnic Square and walk their way to the venue to watch the air show.

On September 24, around 40 planes landed at Bhopal for the Air Show. The three-day drills started from September 2, with full dress rehearsal held on Sept 28. Excited residents were spotted enjoying these air drills from their rooftops.

