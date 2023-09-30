Bhopal: Heavy Traffic Jam On VIP Road, New Market & Bairagrah As Thousands Throng To Enjoy Air Show (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first aerial show in Bhopal was a big hit. Barricaded and jam-packed roads around the Upper Lake are a proof. Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at several roads towards and around Lake View & VIP Road on Saturday morning as thousands of spectators thronged nearest spots to watch grand Air Show.

VIP Road was completely barricaded and no vehicular movement was allowed. The 5km stretch between VIP Road and Bairagarh was jam packed as people parked vehicles on roadside to enjoy the aerial stunts.

Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma

From New Market to Kamla Park, Smart City road towards polytechnic, and Ravindra Bhavan, the roads witnessed heavy traffic, with people struggled to reverse the parked vehicles after the show was over.

People had queued up since 7am in the morning to grab the most perfect spot to witness the first aerial show in Bhopal.

#MadhyaPradesh | Over thousands of people gather at VIP Road to watch aerial show, leaving old #Bhopal blocked and barricaded



Peergate road near Moti Masjid in Bhopal jam-packed pic.twitter.com/Dclvqv7ph7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2023

Notably, this is the first time an air show was organised in Bhopal. Combative planes like Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Chinook, Tejas and Jaguar performed stunts over city's Upper Lake to mark the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force.