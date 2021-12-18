Madhya Pradesh: Government to re-notify OBC seats after Supreme Court decision

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election process for three-tier panchayat elections will continue except for over 70,000 posts reserved for Other Backward Castes (OBC).

State election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh the decision has been taken following an order passed by the Supreme Court.

According to the decision of the Supreme Court, the process of election for other posts in three-tier panchayat polls will continue as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission.

The election process for the posts of Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat and Zila Panchayat members reserved for Other Backward Classes has been postponed, said SEC on Saturday.

Singh said District Election Officers have been directed to preserve the nomination papers submitted till December 17, 2021, by the OBC candidates for the posts reserved for them.

In panchayat elections, over 70,000 posts at different levels were kept reserved for OBC category representatives. This includes 155 posts of District Panchayat members, 1,273 of Janpad Panchayat members, 4,058 posts of Sarpanch and 64,353 posts of Panch that are reserved for Other Backward Classes in the state.

Singh said that a meeting of officers was organised to consider the decision of the Supreme Court on Saturday. In the meeting, the decision given by the Supreme Court in the past in K Krishnamurthy and Vikas Kishan Rao Gawali case was also examined.

Singh said he is writing a letter to the state government to inform the commission, within a week, about the re-notification of posts reserved for the OBCs as per the decision of the Supreme Court. He said the state government has the right to take action regarding reservation.

