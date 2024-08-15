Madhya Pradesh Government To Conserve More Than 3,200 Krishna Temples In State Under 'Shri Krishna Pathey' Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Along with developing places linked to the journey of Lord Krishna under the 'Shri Krishna Pathey' scheme, the state government is also working on conserving more than 3,200 temples connected with the Lord.

People with the knowledge of the matter in the culture department said that under the scheme, the government intends to establish an excellent university in Ujjain, modeled after Sandipani Gurukulóthe place where Lord Krishna received his education. It was at the age of 12 that Lord Krishna came to Ujjain for his education.

The document prepared under the 'Shri Krishna Pathey' scheme states that Lord Krishna undertook three voyages to the Malwa belt of Madhya Pradesh. His first voyage was to acquire education, the second to marry Mitravinda, and the third to marry Rukmani.

Lord Krishna's voyages possible roadmap

The culture department has prepared a possible route map of different voyages related to Lord Krishna and is still working to identify more. Ujjain remains the core of these voyages. The places frequented by Lord Krishna during his voyages from Ujjain to Dwarka are listed below.

Ujjain to Dwarka

Ujjain -Chandukhedi, Nalwa, Chikli, Ingoria, Kharsodkhurd, Maulana. Badnagar: Panchakvas, Pitgara, Katodia Chota, Badnawar, Satrunda, Lilikhedi, Semalkheda, Kambarda, Dotrya, Mohanpura, Beganvardi, Hindola Bawdi, Dabri Phanta, Sarangi, Sajelia, Ruparel Jamli, Raipuria, Alasyakhedi, Ralyavan, Mohankot, Padaldhati, Mundal, Bhamarda, Loharia, Barod, Pipaliya, Masuria, Babdi Badi, Kalakunt, Katla, Chandwana, Jalat. While going to Dwarka from Ujjain, Lord Krishna passed through Dahod, Godhra, Rajkot etc.

Ujjain to Mathura

Ujjain: Ghatiya, Ghonsala, Tanodia, Agar, Semalkhedi, Soyat Kalan, Dongargaon, Kali Talai, Raipur, Dabal, Bonda, Narli, Nayra, Madhopur. After the aforementioned place, Lord Krishna took the route of Jhalrapatan, Kota, Sawai Madhopur to reach Mathura.

Ujjain to Narayna village

Ujjain: Jethal, Bandka, Panbihar, Kaluheda, Aranya, Narayana village

Ujjain to Janapav

Ujjain, Godla, Pipalia Ragho, Koklakhedi, Ramvasa, Kithoda, Badodiya Khan, Sanver, Lakhman Khedi, Tarana, Siloda Bujurn, Dharampuri, Ringnodia, Bharasala, Tigaria Badshah, Bada Bangdada, Indore: Mhow, Bhatkhedi, Banjari, Khandwa, Kalyansi Khedi, Jamnia, Avlam Dhavlam, Ahilyapuri, Micholi, Kuvli, Badkunwan-Janapav.

Ujjain to Amjhera

Ujjain: Godla, Pipaliya Ragho. Koklakhedi, Ramvasa, Kithoda, Badodia Khan, Sanvare, Lakhmankhedi, Tarana, Siloda Burjun, Rajoda, Dharmpuri, Ringnodia, Bhawrasala, Tigria Badshah, Indore: Mechal, Betma, Ghatabillod, Gunavada, Uttavad, Magajpura, Dhar, Tirla, Maghod, Amjhera.

'Local culture of places to be studied'

Shriram Tiwari, director, Maharaj Vikramaditya Shoodhpeeth, Ujjain said the government has asked to develop places under 'Shri Krishna Pathey' and as of now, the draft of the scheme is being worked out by the culture department. The voyage of Lord Krishna is still being researched and more places could be added, said Tiwari. Even the local culture of the places possibly visited by Lord Krishna will also be studied to find out something substantial, said Tiwari, adding that examining the local dialect and culture would also become a part of the research.

Read Also MP High Court Quashes FIR Against Govt Doctor Accused Of Rape

Speaking about the 'Sudarshan Chakra' link with the state, Tiwari said that when Lord Krishna completed his education, his guru's wife asked him to find out her beloved son who went missing in the coastal area of Gujarat. It was then that Lord Krishna embarked on the voyage from Ujjain to Dwarka, and while visiting Janapav along the way, he received the Sudarshan Chakra.