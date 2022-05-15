Madhya Pradesh: Government issues orders for ward delimitation in 6 districts for panchayat polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Urban Administration Department (UAD) has asked district collectors of Balaghat, Sagar, Khandwa, Anuppur, Singrauli and Raisen to complete delimitation exercise before June 14. The letter written by principal secretary of UAD, Manish Singh, mentions the order given by Supreme Court on May 10, 2022.

As per UAD directive, the notification for determining number of wards and their limits should be issued on May 20. Final publication of reservation of wards will take place on June 14.

The government had made reservation for the civic bodies till December 11, 2020. Since then, more than 80 bodies have been formed. Government will have to implement the reservation system in these bodies. The system of reservation in the bodies is implemented by rotation. The government may take about ten days to decide on rotation reservation.

There is no reservation for ST/SC in panchayats so far. The government has to hear claims and objections before making reservation. After the hearing, the reservation of seats for ST, SC will take place. Here too, reservation of many seats has to be done by rotation. At present, there are about 418 civic bodies in the state. In 2014, there were 297 bodies.

The tenure of 352 urban bodies ended on February 5, 2022. At the same time, the term of 19 bodies will end in February 2023. Besides, there are 37 such bodies in 15 districts whose tenure will end in next four months. In such a situation, the State Election Commission is preparing to conduct elections to 37 bodies along with the elections to be held in June 2022.

These include 14 municipal councils and 23 municipal councils in scheduled areas. State Election Commission Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said that the elections of the municipal bodies whose term would end in September 2022 would be held along with the elections, as per instructions of Supreme Court.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:45 PM IST