Madhya Pradesh: Government allows temples to play Ramdhun, Sundarkand on August 4 and 5

Madhya Pradesh government has given conditional permission to play 'Ramdhun' and 'Sundarkand' records in temples and light up earthen lamps on August 4 and 5, while observing COVID-19 norms.

In an order dated July 31, the state government said that the permission is being given in view of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh' Ayodhya.

"The state government has given conditional permission to play Ramdhun and Sundarkand records in temples and light up earthen lamps on August 4th and 5th, while observing COVID-19 norms. The permission is being given in view of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh' Ayodhya," stated Madhya Pradesh administration in the order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.