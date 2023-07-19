Madhya Pradesh: Gauranshi Sharma Wins Int'l Deaf Badminton Gold

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gauranshi Sharma with team India won gold in the 6th World Youth Deaf Badminton championship held in Brazil. In the championship, India won gold in the team event. The Indian team defeated Japan 3-1 in the final match. Earlier, Gauranshi had won two bronze medals in the individual event. The championship has proved to be memorable for Gauranshi Sharma. The Indian badminton team has had a great performance in the championship. In men's doubles, India's pair of Mahesh and Piyush took a 1-0 lead with a thrilling win over Japan's Yuki and Masaki. In the women's doubles, Indian pair of Jerlin and Aditya defeated Japan's Yume and Yakabe to take the team to a 2-0 lead. In the men's singles, Yuya beat India's Abhinav Sharma to seal the series. In the final match, Abhinav and Aditya defeated Masaki and Yume in the mixed doubles and gave India a 3-1 victory and clinch the gold medal. Sharma did not get a chance to play in the final match. State sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated Gauranshi for her brilliant performance.

