Madhya Pradesh: Fraud case filed against six of Birla Institute of Medical Research

BHOPAL: At least six persons--Director, GM, CEO and three others of BIMR (Birla Institute of Medical Research), Gwalior- have been booked in a fraud case in connection with death of a judge's wife. They are: Director SS Desai, GM Govind Devada, CEO Ved Prakash Pandey and three other officials of the hospital.

According to a report, Ramdesivir injections were not given but the rate of six injections were added in the bill of Rs 3.36 lakh which was handed over to Judge Varun Tomar. Even the hospital authority gave a discount of Rs 25,000, so finally Rs 3.11 lakh was paid by the judge. Judge's wife Sarala Tomar was admitted in Birla Hospital on April 19 after she was tested Covid positive. She died on April 29. The bereaved family cleared the bill of Rs 3.11 lakh and took the body for cremation. It was said that the hospital management even packed their baggage of the deceased in a car as the family members were busy in post cremation and other funeral rituals. But when they opened the packed baggage, the judge family was shocked to see gold ornaments, diamond rings and other jewelry were missing. When the judge matched treatment bill of the hospital, he found difference of Rs 74,000. Gola police station SHO Vinay Sharma said on the basis of complaint, a case of fraud was registered against Birla Hospital Director, GM, and other executives."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:12 PM IST