Madhya Pradesh: Four ex-MLAs who lost in bypolls feel isolated, but hopeful of roles in government

In November, the by-elections to 28 seats were held in the state, out of which three seats had become vacant due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs. These seats were Biaora, Jora and Agar. The Jora seat was won by the BJP and the other two went to the Congress.

In 25 seats, direct contests were held between Scindia loyalists and Congress candidates. The Congress scored in nine seats in which seven Scindia loyalists had got defeated. Among them were the three ministers, Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotia and Adal Singh Kansana. The other four were Jasmant Jatav, Ranvir Jatav, Raghuraj Singh Kansana and Munnalal Goyal.

On Friday, BJP leader Scindia visited Bhopal and met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During the visit, Scindia and the three ex-ministers were in the limelight, but the other four were out of sight in Scindia’s convoy.

Four are feeling isolated

Sources said the four were feeling isolated in the new party as they had lost their MLA seats and now were feeling cheated because no one seems to be talking about their “sacrifice”.

Interestingly, these four are also first-time MLAs; they had remained MLAs for 15 months and now they had turned into ex-MLA. If they want to become MLAs, they will have to wait till November 2023 to contest the elections. Till then, they are at the mercy of Scindia and the BJP government if they want to get a proper position in the boards or in the corporation.