Madhya Pradesh: Four dead while trying to steal scrap form closed mine in Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Four people who went to steal scrap in the closed coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) situated in Dhanpuri Sohagpur area of Shahdol district died on Thursday night, said the police on Friday. ADG DC Sagar instituted a special investigation team to look into the matter.

Official sources informed that four people died after they inhaled poisonous gas while allegedly trying to steal metal scrap from an abandoned underground coal mine in Shahdol district.

Mine closed since 2018

Police said the incident took place late on Thursday night when a group entered the closed mine of SECL in Dhanpuri Sohagpur area. The mine had been closed with concrete in the year 2018, as per the norms.

Administrative officers of the district have reached the spot. Dhanpuri police station in-charge Ratnambar Shukla told media that the incident happened in the night.

The people went down the shaft and were later found dead. The poisonous gas is yet to be identified. Police were informed about the incident by people associated with the deceased.

Locals blame SECL

Deceased were identified as Raj Mahto, Hazari Kol, Rahul Kol and Kapil Vishwakarma – aged 25 to 30 years. As soon as the news broke in the morning, there was a stir in the area.

Police said that the cause of death will be ascertained only after complete investigation. Meanwhile locals have blamed SECL for being negligent in proper closure.

