Madhya Pradesh: Chief Justice unfurls at High Court, Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tricolor was hoisted with full dignity in Madhya Pradesh High Court and District and Sessions Court, Jabalpur on the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

The event was done with utmost simplicity due to the pandemic. Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq hoisted the flag in the MP High Court, Jabalpur.

Apart from the judges from both the courts, scores of officers and advocates were present, who saluted the tricolor and remembered the brave sons who were martyred for freedom.

It was ensured that everyone present in the celebration would follow Covid-19 guideline like social distancing and wearing masks.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:25 PM IST