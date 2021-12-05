Madhya Pradesh: Five women shooters qualify in 50m contest at 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five women rifle shooters of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday qualified in the first round at the 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held at MP Shooting Academy, Bisankhedi.

Shruti Parihar, Sharanya Lakhan, Mantasha Aqeel, Yana Rathore and Ashlesha Sapre won in their respective categories.

Shruti secured fourth position with 1147 points in 50m rifle three-position women's category. Chetna Rahi from ITBP topped with 1158 points, army's Priya bagged second position with 1157 points and railway departmentís Savita Thakur came third with 1148 points.

In 50m rifle three-position junior women's category, Surbhi Bhardwaj Rapol from Telangana bagged first position with 1145 points, Ramita from Haryana came second with 1145 points and Mehek Jatana of Punjab ensured third place with 1143 points.

Madhya Pradesh's Sharanya Lakhan is on eighth position with 1128 points, Mantasha Akil on 15th position with 1117 points, Yana Rathore is on 20th spot with 1114 points and Ashlesha Sapre is at 21st place with 1109 points.

Final today

The final matches of 50m three position rifle shooting in women's category will be played on Monday from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

Qualification, final rounds

The qualification and final rounds of 25m pistol in women's category will be played on Monday at the 64th National Pistol Shooting Championship being held in New Delhi. MPís Chinki Yadav, selected under Olympic quota, is in the competition. Shriprabha Singh, Sheetal Yadav, Ankita Prasad, Bismah Ansari, Yashika Daniel, Harshita Chouksey, Prakriti Sahu and Khushi Mishra will also fight for the qualification.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:24 PM IST