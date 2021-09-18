Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against me after CM’s visit: Congress MLA Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former minister Jitu Patwari has demanded that call details of Indore Municipal Corporation health official Dr Uttam Yadav should be probed as FIR was registered against him despite Yadav submitted a written plea that he does not want any case to be registered.

Patwari was talking to media here on Saturday. “There were clear statements by police officials and Indore Municipal Corporation that no case has been registered in the incident. Police official had on record said that the employee Uttam Yadav has given in writing that he does not want any action,” Patwari told reporters. Patwari also released video film in which Uttam Yadav puts in writing that he doesn’t want action against Patwari.

“Two days after the incident, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Indore. After that, FIR was registered against me. If this is not politics of vengeance, then what it is?” Patwari demanded to know. Yadav’s call details should be probed to know about BJP leaders and others who pressured him to lodge complaint against his wish, Patwari added.

“When Kamal Nath released data on corona deaths, FIR was registered against him. Similarly, cases were registered against Digvijaya Singh, Rajendra Bharti (who contested against home minister Narottam Mishra) and over 6,000 Congress workers from across the state,” Patwari remarked.

He said that Congress workers do not fear going to jail or cases being registered against them. But if atrocities continue against Congress workers, farmers and dalits, then Congress will take to streets.

Patwari had heated discussions with IMC health official Uttam Yadav on Tuesday. Patwari had charged Yadav with not spraying pesticides in the area and had asked him to discharge his duty properly.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 06:27 PM IST