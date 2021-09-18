Madhya Pradesh: BJP names Union minister Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidate for Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has nmed Union minister L Murugan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the statement of the party issued on Saturday, union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan will be candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Both leaders were recently inducted into Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessitating their elections to Parliament in six months.

Their election to the Rajya Sabha is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the both state assemblies.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker.

In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy emerged after the then Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned following his appointment as Karnataka governor.

(With input from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:25 PM IST