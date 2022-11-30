Madhya Pradesh: Finding Sultan; goat worth Rs 40,000, kept for Eid, stolen

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sultan, a goat, worth Rs 40,000 was stolen from Dobar village which falls under the Ratibad police station area, here on Wednesday, said the police.

Police station in-charge Virendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the goat's owner, Umar Khan has filed a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, Khan has alleged that the goat was stolen from a hut constructed on his agricultural land which is situated in Dobar. On Tuesday, someone had barged into the hut and took away the goat that Khan had purchased for Eid festivities.

The police have registered a case under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have started searching for the goat.