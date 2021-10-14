Madhya Pradesh: Farmers force to plough with bullock as fuel prices are waving to sky

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of Jabalpur district forced to plough their field with bullock cart as the diesel prices are continuously increasing in the state.

The farmers of the district having land between 1 and 5 acres have returned to the vintage mode of farming land with bullock. At the same time, farmers with more than 5 acres of land also somehow manage to use modern technology tractors and harvesters in their farming land.

Farmers said that because of the increase in diesel prices, the tractors which were available at Rs 400 an acre on rent six months ago, now the same tractor are available at Rs 700 to 800 an acre.

Farmers also said that most of the equipment used in farming works on diesel only. “Because of inflation the cost has been increased. Also, we do not have enough money, so we are using bullock carts for ploughing our field,” farmer said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:59 AM IST