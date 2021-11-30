Madhya Pradesh: Farmer slapped during protest over fertilizer shortage

Bhopal: A farmer was slapped in Prithvipur of Niwadi district during a protest for fertilizers like Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and urea, which are in short supply.

The farmer was slapped by a police officer who was in civil dress. According to farmers, they were raising a genuine demand and the government replied with physical assault. Video went viral showing the police man slapping the farmer.

The sowing operations have been hampered by the lack of DAP. “The influential traders have already received their DAP quota long back, but poor farmers are denied their right,” the protesting farmers claimed.

In Shujalpur, farmers jostled to each other over procuring fertilizers. In Morena, farmers also protested over shortage of fertilizers.

According to administration, there is no shortage of DAP and godowns are full of the fertiliser which is being distributed to farmers. Farmers contested the administration claim and said that they were not getting fertilizers from godowns. However, agriculture minister Kamal Patel reiterated that there is no shortage of fertilizers.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:15 AM IST