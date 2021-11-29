e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Fertiliser shortage in state, thousands of farmer gather in Morena

FP News Service
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Once again the farmers are facing fertiliser shortage in the state. Around thousands of farmers were gathered at Galla Mandi, Morena district on Monday.

A video of a group of farmers has surfaced on social media. Long queue of farmers was seen in the viral video.

According to sources, the farmers have been gathered here since morning for the fertilisers. Some of the farmers had spent their nights there.

Earlier, there was fertiliser shortage in the district which was resolved by the administration. Now, again the farmers are facing fertilizer shortage in the district.

A farmer said that there was instruction to give five sacks of fertiliser, but despite that they were given only two sacks of fertiliser.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:30 PM IST
