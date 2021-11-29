Madhya Pradesh: 65-year-old man found dead near railway track in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was found dead near a railway track in Haranya Khedi in Mhow, Indore on Monday, the police said.

The dead man has been identified as Deepak Jaju, a resident of Kodariya village. He was a social worker and he was associated with music. He was an elder brother of film financier and businessman Prakash Jaju. Prakash has been a secretary of actors Prinyanka Chopara and Madhuri Dixit.

According to the preliminary investigation, it seemed that the man committed suicide and he was probably in depression because of illness, the police said.

The police started an investigation and sought information about the disease he had.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has expressed his grief at Deepak's death. He wrote on his twitter, “I cannot believe that Deepak Jaju can do this. I am deeply sad.”

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:58 AM IST