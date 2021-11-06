e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:44 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer hangs self; kin claim loan distress, cops deny claim

Khalan Singh, kin of the deceased Gore Lal Lodhi, told reporters his uncle ended his life as he was distressed on being unable to pay bank loans totaling Rs 10 lakh.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself from a tree in his field at Jamunia village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said.

Khalan Singh, kin of the deceased Gore Lal Lodhi, told reporters his uncle ended his life as he was distressed on being unable to pay bank loans totaling Rs 10 lakh.

This claim was, however, denied by the police, with Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena stating that Lodhi's family, in their initial statements, had not mentioned that the farmer had taken loans.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe into the case was underway, another official said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi over bypoll results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal