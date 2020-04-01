Madhya Pradesh: Ex-MLA asks Surkhi Parul Sahu CM Shivraj to rescue 56 people stranded in Odisha amid coronavirus lockdown

BHOPAL: Fifty six people, including 16 children, from Rahatgarh in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in Odisha following national lockdown.

The former MLA from Surkhi Parul Sahu has urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the district administration to rescue them.

In letter to the chief minister and district administration, the MLA informed that total 56 people including 20 men, 20 women and 16 children belonging to blacksmit community had gone to Orissa for work. Presently they are residing in village Raidhar of Nourangpur district.

They are the resident of Rahatgarh and belong to BPL category. Following the national lockdown, these labourers are not getting work and also the food. The local sarpanch is helping the people, but it was insufficient. They wanted to come back to Rahatgarh and sought MP government’s help.