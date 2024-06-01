Madhya Pradesh Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Will BJP Clean Sweep The Heart Of India Like 2019?

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for 29 Lok Sabha seats was held in four phases in Madhya Pradesh. The polling here started with phase 1 on April 19 and concluded on May 13. After a month of polling, the state is all set for the result day on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh, also known as the saffron state, has seen the BJP's dominance since the beginning. In the recently concluded state assembly elections, the BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member house, reducing Congress to only 66 seats.

2024 Voter Turnout

The central state recorded a decent voter turnout of 65.58%, with the last phase covering the Malwa-Nimar region reporting the highest 71% turnout.

Phase 1 (6 seats): Held on April 19 in the mainly Mahakoshal region, covering Jabalpur and tribal-dominated seats like Sidhi and Shahdol. It recorded a voter turnout of 67.08%.

Phase 2 (6 seats): Held on April 26, covering Vindhya, Baghelkhand, and some Bundelkhand seats—Satna, Rewa, Damoh, Khajuraho, and more. Lowest-- 58.59% of people voted in this phase.

Phase 3 (9 seats): Held on May 7 in parts of Bundelkhand and Gwalior-Chambal—Sagar, Bhind, Morena, and more. This phase reported a turnout of 65.68%..

Phase 4 (8 seats): Held on May 13 in the Nimar-Malwa region, on seats like Indore, Ujjain, and more. This phase recorded the highest voter turnout at 71%.

A glimpse of 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Madhya Pradesh stood true to its tag of 'saffron state' as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP won 28 of 29 seats, leaving one for Kamal Nath's Congress.