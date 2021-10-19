Madhya Pradesh: Election observer team raid at Congress office

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Flying Squad and Video Surveillance Teams along with election observers raided the congress office in the DND resort, Sohawal, Satna regarding Raigaon bypoll on late night Monday.

The election observer team received the complaint against the large gathering and alleged distribution of money in the hotel.

Acting on the complaint, the team reached the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

FST team officer Vijay Kumar Mishra said that about 20 Congress party workers and office-bearers were staying in about 13 rooms in the hotel. Some of them have been found under suspicious circumstances and an investigation was going on, he added.

As soon as the information was received, the Congress candidate Kalpana Verma also reached the hotel. “The Bhartiya Janta Party is nervous, because of which this act is being done. BJP is scared because our Former chief minister Kamal Nath will address a public gathering in Raigaon,” she added.

The congress candidate was, however, not aware about the number of people staying in the hotel. “I have nothing to do with it. Everyone is staying with their ID cards,” she said.

According to the source, there was a marriage function in the same hotel where the congress candidates were staying. After witnessing the mass gathering a complaint was lodged to the election observer team.

The Raigaon assembly constituency seat became vacant after the BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri due to heart attack in May this year.

