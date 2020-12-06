Madhya Pradesh: EE who served notice on Imarti Devi attached

BHOPAL: The executive engineer (EE) of the PWD posted in Gwalior, who had served the notice on minister Imarti Devi to vacate the government bungalow, was attached to the Bhopal office on Sunday. On December 2, the executive engineer, Om Hari Sharma, had served the order on minister Imarti Devi to vacate the government bungalow situated in Gwalior. She has resigned from the minister’s post, but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is yet to accept the resignation. In the order, it was stated that she was no more a minister, and so, she must vacate the bungalow.

Now, as action on the executive engineer, he has been attached to the Bhopal engineer-in-chief’s office. The executive engineer of the North area of Gwalior, RK Gupta, has been appointed as an executive engineer in place of Sharma.

The Congress alleged that, under BJP rule, anything was possible. The Congress media state vice-president, Bhupendra Gupta, alleged that the government was taking action against honest employees because they were working along the lines of the law.

‘Anything possible under BJP’

‘Currently, Imarti Devi isn’t an MLA; how come she can become a minister and live in a government bungalow with the status of minister? Under the BJP’s rule, anything is possible. People had witnessed the dark side of the government when they had mounted pressure on former Congress ministers to vacate bungalows, although they are still MLAs’

— Bhupendra Gupta, Congress media state vice-president