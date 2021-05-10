Madhya Pradesh: Due to scarcity of medical staff, temporary hospital in Bina to start with 200 beds

Bhopal: The government plans to start a 200-bed temporary hospital in Bina for now, instead of the 1,000-bed health centre it planned earlier. The 200-bed hospital is likely to start soon, as its infrastructure is going to be ready by the end of this month, but it is not known who will run the health centre.

The health department has already held discussions with the management of Chirayu Medical College, but no pact has, so far, been inked between them. Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar does not have enough staff to manage the institution.

So, the major challenge before the government is to make arrangements for medical staff to deal with the rising number of patients. The hospital being set up in Bina consists of big infrastructure, as each bed there is to be connected with the oxygen pipeline. Each ward founded in this hospital has the capacity to house 20 patients. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has inspected the hospital which is coming up near Bina refinery.

Union petrolium minister Dharmendra Pradhan also visited Bina along with Chouhan on Sunday. The major benefit of setting up the hospital in Bina is that the health centre will get oxygen from the refinery. The experiment on medical use of oxygen has been successful.

Principal secretary of the industries department Sanjay Shukla says that the infrastructure of the hospital is getting ready by month-end. He further says that the health department is gearing up to get patients treated at the hospital as early as possible.

Commissioner of Sagar Mukesh Shukla has said that there will be community participation for health services at the hospital. He added that medical staff would be engaged from different parts of the state, as well as from the Sagar division.