Madhya Pradesh: Department of Education of BSSS holds virtual panel discussion on digital education

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of English and the Department of Education of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organized a virtual panel discussion on ‘Digital education during pandemic times: Perspectives of College/University Administration’.

The programme was designed to understand the nuances of digital education and the various facets related to the effective implementation of the same. Digital Education is going to be the trend, as anticipated, in the near future as well in a hybrid form. The discussion brought to light the pragmatic reflections and concerns of top rank administrations on 'Digital Education' in a holistic perspective.

The Panelists - Prof, Ghanshyam Iyengar, OSD Directorate of Higher Education, Govt of Chhattisgarh, Vineeta Kaur Saluja, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur, Namrata Sharma, Director, ASC, HRDC, DAVV, Indore, Prof Alkesh Chaturvedi, Registrar Sanchi Buddhist Indic Studies University, Sanchi, Bhopal, Vivek Khare, Registrar, Jagran Lake City University, Bhopal, discussed at length how the Digital Pedagogy needs to integrate technology seamlessly into the curriculum instead of viewing it as an add-on, an after-thought, or an event.

Online learning is rapidly becoming one of the most cost-effective ways to educate the world’s rapidly expanding workforce. The paradigm shift from classroom teaching which was teacher-centric to a digital model that ought to be learner-centric has accelerated because of Pandemic Covid 19. The transition which would have happened maybe 20 years from hence has happened very suddenly thus putting us all in an extremely perplexing situation. Such event helps to provide a broader perspective to the entire situation and brainstorming is good for devising new methodologies for quality education, panelists said.

The principal of the school, Fr John PJ, welcomed the speakers and stressed the obvious fact that there exists a congenial atmosphere for the growth of digital learning but its critical evaluation in the context of our nation is the need of the hour.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:17 PM IST