Madhya Pradesh: Deny voting right to MP Amateur Boxing Assn, BFI urged

Bhopal: The boxers in the state have demanded that the Madhya Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association should not be allowed to vote at the ensuing Boxing Federation of India elections.
The elections are set to be held on February 3.
The member units of the MPABA have filed a motion of no confidence against the top three members of the body. The members had earlier written to the body over calling a meeting to pass no confidence motion against the president, secretary and treasurer of MPABA.
The secretary of Bhopal district Boxing association, Deepak Gaur, said there has been a gross mismanagement in the state body. He said the office bearers including president, general secretary and treasurer, have been accused of taking unilateral decisions and jeopardizing the sport of boxing in the state.
An officer-bearer of the MPABA in Jabalpur said the position holders have been running the body as per their wish, hence harming the game. Ten out of 19 districts affiliated with MPABA have raised their voices. They had filed complaints against the office-bearers but to no avail.
The warring members even called for a general body meeting with a letter dated January 15 to resolve the issues, but they paid no heed to their requests.
The members now have urged the executive council elections of the Boxing Federation to take action against the state body portfolio holders.
In a letter addressed to the same, the members said the body has organised no event in years. The Association handles the boxing activities in the state for the BFI.
The constitution of BFI says that any state body can get the affiliation only when at least 50% of the total districts in the state are functional. The boxers, however, claim that only 30% of the districts have functional boxing bodies.
They never present the details of the income and expenditure of the body, nor are they keen on transparency, said Gaur. The joint secretary Paramjeet Singh and vice president Tarnesh Tapan have urged the BFI to cancel their own representation from general body elections.
The polls are to be held on February 3 in Haryana. They have said that if the BFI failed to take note of their suspended support with top office-bearers of MPABA, they will take the matter to the High Court.
Concerns must be addressed
"Elections are just a few weeks away, but the genuine concerns of the members must be addressed. I am in no authority to comment on the matter since my term finished with the year 2020. Polls are yet to be done. So, only the president is addressing the issues now," said Jay Kowli, secretary general of Boxing Federation of India.
