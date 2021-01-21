Madhya Pradesh: Deny voting right to MP Amateur Boxing Assn, BFI urged

Bhopal: The boxers in the state have demanded that the Madhya Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association should not be allowed to vote at the ensuing Boxing Federation of India elections.

The elections are set to be held on February 3.

The member units of the MPABA have filed a motion of no confidence against the top three members of the body. The members had earlier written to the body over calling a meeting to pass no confidence motion against the president, secretary and treasurer of MPABA.

The secretary of Bhopal district Boxing association, Deepak Gaur, said there has been a gross mismanagement in the state body. He said the office bearers including president, general secretary and treasurer, have been accused of taking unilateral decisions and jeopardizing the sport of boxing in the state.

An officer-bearer of the MPABA in Jabalpur said the position holders have been running the body as per their wish, hence harming the game. Ten out of 19 districts affiliated with MPABA have raised their voices. They had filed complaints against the office-bearers but to no avail.

The warring members even called for a general body meeting with a letter dated January 15 to resolve the issues, but they paid no heed to their requests.